Jasmin Bhasin Set To Make Her Bollywood Debut With Mahesh Bhatt's Film; Details Inside

Television actor Jasmin Bhasin started her career in the entertainment industry with shows like Tashan-E-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak, and more. Later, she appeared in a couple of reality shows including Bigg Boss, Khatra Khatra and Khatron Ke Khiladi following which she did several music videos too. Now, if the media reports are to be believed, the 31-year-old actor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with popular filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and his son Vikram Bhatt.

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, Jasmin Bhasin will be making her debut in movies with the film Honeymoon alongside Gippy Grewal. Jasmin has recently completed the filming of the comedy-drama film, Honeymoon. The film which has Gippy Grewal will be released on Diwali this year. Also, Jasmin's debut film is expected to hit the big screens on October 25, 2022.

Jasmin Bhasin to make her Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt's film

The Bigg Boss star has signed her first Bollywood film with Mahesh Bhatt and Vikram Bhatt. While the film, which will be penned by Mahesh Bhatt, is bankrolled by Loneranger and Zee. It will be directed by Manish Chavan, therefore making his directorial debut with this venture.

Jasmin Bhasin to kickstart shooting for Manish Chavan's directorial soon

The reports also claim that Jasmin will soon kickstart the shoot of the upcoming untitled film at the end of July this year, while further details of the genre and the cast have not been revealed yet. A source close to the actor confirmed the news adding, "While details of her character etc. are unknown at this juncture, Jasmin will play an interesting role that promises to take her fans by surprise. She is extremely excited to start work on the film and has already started prepping for it."

Jasmin Bhasin on the work front

On the professional front, Jasmin Bhasin and Shivin Narang will be coming together for a music video. The duo surprised their fans by sharing a video of their shooting and this is the first time that the duo will be sharing the screen space together, leaving fans gushing over the same.

Image: Instagram/@jasminbhasin