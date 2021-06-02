Jasmin Bhasin Shares A Glimpse Of Her New Music Video, Calls It 'birthday Month Surprise'

Jasmin Bhasin is among the active TV personalities on social media and keeps her fans posted about all of her upcoming projects. She has appeared in quite a few music videos till date and appears to be gearing up to star in yet another one. She has shared a still from the untitled music video on Instagram which will release very soon. The actor has also penned a few details about its release date in the caption, which promptly received excited reactions from fans in the comments.

Jasmin Bhasin teases her new music video on Instagram

Jasmin Bhasin has recently announced that she will be appearing in a new music video that will have the backdrop of a love story. The peek that she has shared of the music video also features Gurnazar Chattha, who will be her lead co-star in the video. Both of them are seen playfully fighting with each other while holding a stick, flaunting their chemistry on screen. While not much has been revealed about the music video, it visibly appears to have a rural theme as the background shows a field that also has a scarecrow.

Jasmin wrote in her caption, “We are coming to make you fall in love again”, adding that the video would be released on June 14. She concluded her note by writing that she was feeling “super excited” for it, calling the song her ‘birthday month surprise’. Her fans took no time in expressing their excitement for the song in their comments, saying that have been waiting for it for quite some time. The teaser of this untitled music video is expected to be shared very soon.

On the personal front, Jasmin has been dating Aly Goni for quite some time. Their relationship is going very strong at the moment. Bhasin has worked in a number of popular shows on television in the past few years. Some of the popular ones include Dil Se Dil Tak, Tashan-e-Ishq among others. She has also appeared in reality shows such as Nach Baliye, Khatron Ke Khiladi and more.

