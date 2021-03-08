Jasmin Bhasin Shares Cryptic Tweet On 'manipulators'; Here's How Netizens Responded

Jasmin Bhasin has been trending on Twitter since Sunday, March 7, when she posted a cryptic tweet about her "manipulators". Her tweet carried a quote that read, "Some people are truly great manipulators. They can lie, cheat, treat you badly and somehow manage to make it all seem like it’s your fault. Smart people. She ended it with the hashtag #kahipadhaathaa. Although Jasmin didn't mention anyone's name in the tweet, many Twitter users called her out and even said that her recently aired reality show is now over. While one of them slammed the actor stating that her heart is filled with hatred, another one advised her to move on. Take a look at the tweet she shared.

Some people are truly great manipulators . They can lie, cheat ,treat you badly and somehow manage to make it all seem like it’s your fault 😉

Smart people #kahipadhaathaa — Jasmin bhasin (@jasminbhasin) March 7, 2021

Jasmin Bhasin gets trolled by Netizens

After Jasmin Bhasin posted her Tweet, netizens took to Twitter and trolled the actor for not being able to move on from the incidents of a recently concluded reality show. During her stint on the reality series, Jasmin would often trend online as "Jas-mean", for her fights with the show's winner Rubina Dilaik. One Twitter user reposted her statement and crossed out some words by calling her "Jasmean Naagin". Take a look at the tweet here.

Let me fix it 🐍 pic.twitter.com/Twc4P0TVix — 𝔖𝔞𝔠𝔥𝔦𝔫 🕊️ (@SagaciousSachin) March 7, 2021

One Twitter user wrote, "Some people are such jealous souls, who try to act all positive but in real they are the one spreading so much negativity." Another Rubina Dilaik fan reacted by posting Jasmin's tweet on March 2 where she asked her fans to "spread happiness and let go of all the negativity". The fan remarked that #JasMean and positivity are "purely antonyms". Here is a look at the tweet.

Look who's talking sry spitting venom🐍🐍🐍

The one who was giving a lecture on positivity a week ago😆😂#JasMean naagin & positivity are purely antonyms😏🥵#AsliNaaginJasMean #AsliSherniRubina #RubinaDilaik pic.twitter.com/i0REBhqoKK — Lisa❤ (@Lisa88714984) March 7, 2021

Irrespective of the trollers, Jasmin Bhasin got some support from her ardent fans. One Jasmin fan said that she will shine on irrespective of people's opinions about her, while also referring to her upcoming Tony Kakkar song Tera Suit. Here are some Tweets in favour of Jasmin Bhasin's reaction here.

Jasmin, you're going to shine on irrespective of people's opinions 🙌🏻🤍✨

We love and respect you for who you are! #JasminBhasin #Jasminians #TeraSuit — JASMIN'S UNPAID PR~SIRI🤍 (@Miraculousvibe) March 7, 2021

WHOEVER IS BARKING UNDER THE COMMENTS SECTION,HOW DO U KNOW FOR WHOM THIS DIRECTS? DID SHE MENTION ANYONE HERE? NO RIGHT?THEN HOW THE TF DO U KNOW IT'S FOR 1 PERSON? THAT MEANS U ACCEPT THAT YOUR IDOL IS A BIG TIME MANIPULATOR! CONGRATULATIONS ON THAT💕#JasminBhasin #Jasminians — JASMIN'S UNPAID PR~SIRI🤍 (@Miraculousvibe) March 7, 2021

Some mean people are truly Naagin Bots. Their Idol don't get votes from audience but still they Claim to be the Heart Winner, Lungs Winner, kidney Winner ..😂😂 — Piyush (@BadasssPiyush) March 7, 2021

Such people deserve to be ignored! However hard people try to manipulate, at the end of the day, people's close ones will always know what and how their person is🤍#JasminBhasin #Jasminians #TeraSuit #JasLy #JasLyians — JASMIN'S UNPAID PR~SIRI🤍 (@Miraculousvibe) March 7, 2021

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni in Tony Kakkar's Tera Suit

Jasmin Bhasin and her boyfriend Aly Goni were recently paired together for music composer Tony Kakkar's new music video titled Tera Suit which released on March 8. The couple shared the first-look poster of Tera Suit on Instagram recently. "And the surprise is #TeraSuit by @tonykakkar ft. @alygoni & @jasminbhasin2806 Out on 8th March (sic)," read Jasmin's caption. Take a look at the poster here.

