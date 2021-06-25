Jasmin Bhasin Shares Gorgeous Picture From Her Balcony, Beau Aly Goni Reacts

Actor Jasmin Bhasin has a strong social media presence and often shares pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. She shares adorable photos with beau Aly Goni on her Instagram handle as well. Quite recently, Jasmin shared a photo of her posing from her balcony. Apart from her gorgeous photo, what won the fans’ hearts was her boyfriend Aly Goni’s comment.

Jasmin Bhasin’s latest photo

In the picture shared by the Tashan-e-Ishq actor, she was wearing a green satin top and had teamed it with a pair of white shorts. Her hair was left open and styled in waves. Her makeup was kept subtle and only her eyes were highlighted with the smokey effect. In the caption of the post, she wrote the lyrics of the popular Punjabi song Balcony which is sung by Romey Maan. Her caption, read, “Balcony vich khadi tainu chete kardi”, meaning ‘Standing in my balcony and thinking of you’.

As soon as Jasmin Bhasin's Instagram post was shared, several of her fans and followers rushed in to shower love on it. One of her fans exclaimed, ‘How someone can be this beautiful aah’ while another wrote, ‘You’re looking so gorgeous’. Aly Goni also dropped a comment on the post in response to Jasmin’s caption by writing, ‘36th floor se ??’ followed by several shocked emojis. See their comments and reactions below.

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni

The couple met when they participated in a reality show and fell head over heels in love with each other. They often share photos and videos of each other on their respective social media that shell out major couple goals. Recently, Aly shared a video of him and Jasmin dancing to the romantic track Aly which is sung by Rahul Vaidya on his Instagram. Jasmin wore a green crop top and pants while Aly wore a white hoodie and a pair of denim. In the caption of the post, Aly wrote, “This song will always hold a special place in our ❤️…. @rahulvaidyarkv Thank you bro for this mind-blowing song.”

Jasmin Bhasin’s latest song

The 30-year-old actor’s latest song titled Tenu Yaad Karaan released on June 15, 2021. It is sung by Gurnazar Chattha and Asees Kaur. The also featured Gurnaaz as the male lead. It has garnered over 11 million views on YouTube.

