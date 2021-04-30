Jasmin Bhasin Shares Her Unofficial Take On 'Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega' Along With Aly Goni

Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega, the latest single featuring Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni was released on April 27, 2021. It has been written and sung by Vishal Mishra and the song depicts the tale of separation, unrequited love and heartbreak. Recently, Jasmin Bhasin took to Instagram and shared a video of the couple’s unofficial take on the song.

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's unofficial version of Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega

Jasmin shared a video in which the couple can be seen performing a funny act in front of the mirror on their new song. Aly can be seen shooting the mirror video in which the couple can be seen pointing at each other and enacting to cry. At the end of the video, Jasmin pushes Aly gently. They were seen performing the act next to the wardrobes and Jasmin wore a printed white T-shirt with light blue denim jeans. She tied her hair up into a ponytail. On the other hand, Aly wore black pant and a T-shirt and paired his look with a white jacket. He opted for a cap and wore orange shoes to complete his look.

In the caption, Jasmin wrote, “This is our different version of #tubhisatayajayega What’s yours?? Grateful for all the love that you are showering on us @vyrloriginals @vishalmishraofficial @alygoni @mekaushalkishore @navjitbuttar @mayurhasija.” Fans and friends were left in awe and showered the post with comments. Singer Vishal Mishra dropped a comment writing, “Best Couple” with red heart emojis, Aly Gony took to the comments section and dropped tongue out emojis. Take a look at Jasmin Bhasin's video below.

More about Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega

Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega sees Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni married to each other who end their relationship as Aly goes on to betray Jasmin with other women. The video is directed by Navjit Buttar and is shot at a picturesque location. The song has been released on the official YouTube channel of VYRL Originals and has received a positive response from fans crossing over 22 million views, so far. Have a look at the Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega video below.

More about Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin confessed their feelings for each other on a recent reality show. The duo was previously seen on screen in the Tera Suit music video and fans have loved their chemistry. The song has been written, composed and sung by Tony Kakkar.

(Promo Image source: Jasmin Bhasin's Instagram)

