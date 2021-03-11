Jasmin Bhasin Shares Photo In Bridal Lehenga Leaving Fans Gushing Over Her Beauty

Indian television actress Jasmin Bhasin recently shared an Instagram photo of herself wearing a bridal lehenga for a photoshoot. In the photo, Jasmin can be seen wearing a sage green lehenga with embellishments and embroidery and a blouse with the same intricacies along with a golden bangle. The actress can be seen leaning her hand against a wall while posing for the camera. Jasmin shared the photo with a line from Ghulam Ali's ghazal, "Mehfil mein baar baar unhi par nazar gayi Humne Bachai laakh Magar Phir udhar gai.. ". Take a look at Jasmin Bhasin's latest photo below.

Fans & friends react to Jasmin Bhasin's latest photo

Jasmin Bhasin's photos often prompt a number of responses from her doting fans. Jasmin's latest photo prompted responses from a number of her celebrity friends as well. From actress Avika Gor to reality tv star Rahul Mahajan, many fans and friends left compliments praising the actress' latest bridal look. Avika Gor commented on the photo saying, "Uffff" while Rahul Mahajan dropped a "wow" in the comments section. Many of Jasmin's fans also commented on the photo praising the actress by calling her "beautiful" "gorgeous" and more while other fans simply left heart and kiss emojis for the actress. Some even left comments like "cant take my eyes of you" "i was waiting for this" and much more. Take a look at some of the reactions to Jasmin Bhasin's photo below.

More about Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin is quite popular on the social media site Instagram. The actress enjoys an impressive following of 4.5 million on her Instagram handle. Jasmin is an avid Instagrammer and loves to post photos and videos of herself, her family, her work and more on her Instagram. The actress often manages to keep her page updated with any major events from her life, much to the delight of her dedicated fans.

Jasmin gained a lot of popularity with her recent stint in a popular reality TV show, even though she evicted a little more than a month before the show ended. The actress was last seen in singer Tony Kakkar's music video for his song, Tera Suit. The video features Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin and Tony Kakkar and was released on March 8, 2021.

