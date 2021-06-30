Jasmin Bhasin Thanks Aly Goni And Her Birthday Squad; Says 'it Couldn't Be Better'

As Jasmin Bhasin recently celebrated her birthday and received tons of love and good wishes from her fans and other celebrities, she dropped in a note of gratitude for her birthday squad for making her birthday special. She also added a bunch of glimpses of her birthday celebration with them that also included her rumoured boyfriend, Aly Goni beside her.

Jasmin and Aly celebrate her birthday together with her birthday squad

Jasmin Bhasin recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of photos from her birthday celebration. In the first one, she can be seen standing with Aly Goni along with her birthday squad. In the photo, she can be seen wearing a printed blue top with a pair of rugged blue jeans. She can also be seen wearing a cool pair of sunglasses as she posed with her friends on a beach. On the other hand, Aly Goni was seen standing next to her sporting a blue shirt and jeans with a silver chain. In the next one, Jasmin Bhasin added a photo of one of Aly Goni’s relatives with similar handbags having their names embroidered on them. In the next one, she posed with a cute baby sitting on her lap while in the next one, she was seen sitting next to Aly Goni while being captured in the camera.

In the caption, she stated how her birthday squad took several flights and two days of travelling to make it for her birthday in these times of pandemic. She even added how they did everything to make the special for her and mentioned how much she loved them. In the end, Jasmin Bhasin stated how her birthday couldn’t better and added two heart-shaped symbols next to it.

Numerous fans took to Jasmin Bhasin’s Instagram post and stated how they hoped that she enjoyed her birthday with everyone. Many fans also dropped in heart and heart-eyed emojis in the comment section to depict how much they loved her and how she looked hot in her photos. Some of the fans also praised her on how she had a ‘beautiful family’ while others hailed ‘wow’ after seeing her latest photos. Have a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Jasmin Bhasin’s birthday photos on Instagram.

