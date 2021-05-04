Jasmin Bhasin Thanks Fans For Their Prayers After Her Mother Is Discharged From Hospital

Bigg Boss 14 contestant and television actor Jasmin Bhasin's mother had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Tashan-e-Ishq actor's fans and followers were concerned when she shared the struggle of finding a hospital bed like other Covid-19 patients. However, her mother is well now and has been discharged from the hospital.

Jasmin Bhasin's mother discharged from the hospital

Jasmin Bhasin took to her Instagram story on Monday to inform her followers that her mother has been discharged from the hospital. She also went on to thank them for their prayers and asked them to stay safe. Jasmin Bhasin's Instagram story read, "My mom is much better now and discharged. Thank you, everyone, for your prayers. Stay safe and take care guys" with red heart emoticons. Check out the screenshot of the story-

Jasmin Bhasin's father struggled to find a hospital bed for her mom

Jasmin Bhasin had expressed her disappointment about the healthcare situation in India and how people were struggling to find hospital beds and oxygen cylinders with the surge in Covid-19 cases. She recalled she was in a similar situation with her mother and was heartbroken to see her elderly father had to run around to ensure her mother got proper medical care. Her tweet read, "Disappointed and heartbroken. Everyday deaths, people on streets trying to find beds and oxygen. My own mother was in the same situation two days back where finding a bed was a task. My old father was running around to find medical care for her, many are going through the same ."

Disappointed and heartbroken.Everyday deaths, people on streets trying to find beds and oxygen. My own mother was in the same situation two days back where finding a bed was a task. My old father was running around to find medical care for her, many are going through same . — Jasmin bhasin (@jasminbhasin) May 1, 2021

About Jasmin Bhasin's latest music video

Jasmin Bhasin's latest music video with Aly Goni tilted Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega released on April 27, 2021. The music video follows Aly, a womanizer, cheating on his wife with different women and has total disregard for her feelings. Jasmin decides to expose him in front of his entire family and press towards the end and she gets the support of women with whom Aly had cheated on her. The video has been directed by Navjit Buttar and the song has been sung by Vishal Mishra. Within a week the song has amassed more than 30 million views. Elated by the news Jasmin shared a clip from the video on her Instagram and wrote in the caption "Kitno ko hai maara, jeete ji haan tune..Khaab dikhaye pehle, phir khaab unhi se cheene...ðŸ’” 30 Million+ views for #TuBhiSatayaJayega. Who else is listening to it?".

