Jasmin Bhasin's Birthday: Aly Goni Thanks Her For Being By His Side Always With A Video

On June 28, Aly Goni took to Instagram and posted a video for his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin's birthday. The video was a compilation of the moments that they spent together, and he went on to thank Jasmin for always being there for him. Aly's ex-girlfriend Natasa commented that the couple was cute together.

Aly's birthday post for Jasmine

Aly Goni poured his heart out in the caption that read "I m posting this video because this show was special ❤️ we were together 24/7 and we realised so many things. Thank u for always being on my side ❤️ Happy Birthday Meri Jaan." To this Jasmin said "Always happiest around you," and fans loved this exchange that they had. Some fans replied to her comment and said that they were the definition of couple goals.

Reactions to Aly Goni's post

Interestingly, Aly Goni's ex-girlfriend commented on the post saying "Cuties 🤗🥰 happy bday jass ❤️💫" as she wished Jasmin on her birthday. Natasa is now married to cricketer Hardik Pandya and shares a cordial relationship with Jasmin and Aly. Actor Ankita Karan Patel, Ruhaanika Dhawan, Roshmi Banik, Rahul Mahajan, Rakhi Sawant were some of the many people who wished Jasmin in the comments on this post. Ribbhu Mehra converted his affection for the couple and said "Sooo adorable!! God bless you both!! ❤️❤️ Happy Birthday." Actor Shireen Mirza pulled Aly Goni's leg as she referred to Jasmin as Bhabhi and said "Arey arey happy birthday Bhabhi ji 😉😍♥️"

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were first seen together on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9 in 2019, where they were both contestants. Rumours of the couple being together, started floating, and the two dismissed them then. Later, Jasmin was often spotted on the sets of Nach Baliye 9, where she went to support Aly, who was participating in the show with his then-girlfriend Natasa Stankovic. The couple was seen getting closer with time on Bigg Boss 14, where they majorly hinted at being in love with each other. The two have been dating ever since they left the Bigg Boss house in February 2021.

