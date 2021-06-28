Jasmin Bhasin's Birthday: Netizens Shower Wishes And Trend 'HBD JASMIN BHASIN' On Twitter

Jasmin Bhasin rang in her 31st birthday on Monday, June 28, 2021. After appearing in various tv commercials, Bhasin rose to fame for her role of Twinkle Taneja Sarna in her television debut Tashan-e-Ishq opposite Sidhant Gupta as Kung. While the birthday girl is spending her special day with her boyfriend Aly Goni in Goa, fans are showering love and a plethora of wishes for her on social media, and soon enough 'HBD JASMIN BHASIN' and '#HappyBirthdayJasmin Bhasin' started to trend on Twitter.

Netizens' wishes for Jasmin Bhasin's birthday

One of Jasmin Bhasin's fans shared a couple of her photos wearing a maang teeka and long earrings and wrote, "Many Many Happy Returns Of The Day Sabse Haseen @jasminbhasin. You're beautiful inside out. May you get best of everything in life.. Keep growing and keep going & smiling." Another fan shared Jasmin's photo smiling eye-to-eye and wrote, "One day just isn’t enough to celebrate you, ik you had an amazing birthday that you’ll look back on fondly for many more years. I love you and happy Birthday @jasminbhasin HBD JASMIN BHASIN #HappyBirthdayJasminBhasin". Another Bhasin fan wrote, "Your smile makes my heart smile @jasminbhasin HBD JASMIN BHASIN #HappyBirthdayJasminBhasin". Check out the tweets-

About Jasmin Bhasin's shows and movies

Jasmin Bhasin's role in Tashan-e-Ishq won her accolades including Gold Award for Best Female debut as well as Most Popular Jodi shared with Sidhant Gupta. After the show ended in 2016, she appeared in another lead role in Colors TV's Dil Se Dil Tak as Teni Negi. In 2019, Bhasin featured as Happy Mehra in Star Plus' drama series Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji. Bhasin appeared in the fourth season of Naagin as Princess Naagin Manyata's daughter Nayanthara. Before venturing into television roles, Bhasin had starred in a handful of South Indian movies including Vaanam, Karodpathi, Beware of Dogs, Dillunnodu, and many more. This year, Bhasin appeared in many music videos including Tera Suit, Pani Di Gal, Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega, Aly, and Tenu Yaad Karaan.

