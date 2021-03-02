Jasmin Bhasin's Fans Trend 'Jasmin Ke Ghar Hum Jaenge' On Twitter, Aly Goni Joins Trend

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have started dating after they both confessed their love for each other on a concluded reality show. Fans are loving the jodi of Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni and they started trending the hashtag of their combined names on Twitter. Several users also started trending 'Jasmin Ke Ghar Hum Jaenge' on Twitter. Later on, Aly Goni took to his Twitter account and wrote " Jasmin hi mera ghar hai lekin fir bhi JASMIN KE GHAR HUM JAENGE". Fans couldn't keep calm when Aly Goni joined the trend.

Aly Goni joins the trend

The two lovebirds Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are trending on every social media platform. Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin became closer than ever on the concluded reality show. Fans after seeing several photos of Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni everywhere now only want the lovebirds to get married quickly. Several fans started trending '#Jasly' and 'Jasmin Ke Ghar Hum Jaenge' on Twitter. Aly Goni later joined the trend and fans started tweeting more about this. Check out some of the tweets below.

Guys increase our speed full josh

Kyunki



JASMIN KE GHAR HUM JAENGE — ᖘꍏꋪᐯꍟꁴ ꋪꍏꀭꀘꂦ꓄ꀤꌩꍏ (@ParvezRajkotiya) March 2, 2021

Im so proud yaar tmlogo ne trend karwa diya... We are the best fd.. No doubt about that!!

Lets do aisi ki taisi to them who badmouthed our jas..

JASMIN KE GHAR HUM JAENGE — Nasreen Nisha🤍 (@nasreen_nisha) March 2, 2021

This is epic

JASMIN KE GHAR HUM JAENGE https://t.co/LhFPO2ZBOn — Farah Shaikh (@FarahSh43083655) March 2, 2021

Yes we are ready!🤩

JASMIN KE GHAR HUM JAENGE — Aamnah (@Aamnah02503603) March 2, 2021

I am glad @jasminbhasin had the same thing to say about the situation like I said yesterday. Let the past be there and let's move ahead and fly (◍•ᴗ•◍)



I am taking a day off, I'll be back at night till then keep trending



JASMIN KE GHAR HUM JAENGE — TEAM JASLY 💎🤍 (@JasLy_bae) March 2, 2021

Jasmin hi mera ghar hai ❤️ lekin fir bhi

JASMIN KE GHAR HUM JAENGE — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) March 2, 2021

After getting out of the reality show, Aly talked with the media about several details of his life. According to BollywoodLife, when asked about his wedding plans, he said that he doesn't know anything about those plans yet. He added that he and Jasmin have been very close friends but being in a relationship is different so he would follow the advice of Rubina and experience dating first and then think about the phases of engagement and marriage.

Furthermore, he revealed that the reason he took part in the reality show was Jasmin. He said that during the spat she had with Rahul, he couldn't control himself so he told his manager to contact the makers that he is ready to enter the show. In the end, he said that when he entered the house and saw the happiness on her face, it showed a kind of confidence and trust and from there he knew it was all worth it.

Image Credits: @alygoni Instagram

