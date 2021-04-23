Jasmin Bhasin's Post Goes Viral, All Thanks To Rahul Mahajan's Comment About Sonali Phogat

Rahul Mahajan recently stole the spotlight from actors Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni. The two actors are all set to star in a music video titled, Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega. Ahead of the music video’s release, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni asked fans if they could guess the story of the music video, and Rahul Mahajan’s comment stole the show and attracted quite a lot of attention.

Rahul Mahajan’s comment hilariously reacts to Jasmin and Aly’s question

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni enjoy immense popularity on social media. The couple were formerly a part of a reality TV show. Since the show ended, Jasmin and Aly’s chemistry has been receiving love from audiences. Now, the two will be releasing their second music video together titled, Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega. The video is all set to release on April 27, so Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni shared a still from it on Instagram.

Along with the Instagram post, Jasmin Bhasin wrote, “Humare song ke poster ko aapne itna pyaar diya, but can you guess the story of #TuBhiSatayaJayega? Comments mein batao!”. Soon, Jasmin Bhasin’s Instagram post was flooded with plenty of likes and comments.

Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega singer Vishal Mishra commented, “I can guess”. But as stated earlier, Rahul Mahajan’s comment stole the show in the comment section of Jasmin Bhasin’s Instagram post. Rahul Mahajan first commented, “Beautiful” on the couple's picture. He then added a second comment. In this second comment, Rahul wrote, “Story is about you, Aly, and Sonali Ji”. He also added plenty of laughing and heart eye emojis to the comment. Take a look at Rahul Mahajan’s comment below.

As mentioned earlier, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were both parts of a reality show. During their stint on the show, BJP leader Sonali Phogat was also a contestant. Sonali had mentioned that she like Aly and would also like to go on a date with the actor and fellow contestant. No wonder, Rahul Mahajan’s comment received thousands of likes and hundreds of replies. Both Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are yet to respond to Rahul’s comment on Bhasin’s post.

