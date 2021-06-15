Jasmin Bhasin's Song 'Tenu Yaad Karaan' Is All About Romance And Chemistry; Watch

Jasmin Bhasin's song Tenu Yaad Karaan released on June 15, 2021. The actor featured in the video along with Gurnazar Chattha. Singer Asees Kaur and Gurnazar Chattha have sung the song which is set in Punjab and revolves around an adorable couple. The chemistry between Jasmin Bhasin and Gurnazar Chattha has added more to the song. Here's what we think about Tenu Yaad Karaan.

A look at Tenu Yaad Karaan song review

Tenu Yaad Karaan begins with Jasmin and Gurnazar sharing a plate of chat in a street of Punjab. They steal the spoons that their partner ate with and take them back home. The couple is seen daydreaming while they are with their family. They remember their little moments with each other and get caught by their families. Their families seem confused in the first few scenes of the song. Jasmin and Gurnazar are dressed up as typical Punjabi youngsters who are often seen spending time with each other in the fields. The romantic scenes will surely make the audience go in awe.

The song also showcases how they blush when everyone's around them and they have to talk through their eyes. The visuals of the music video are pleasing as there are several colours The song is all about stealing glances and the romantic gestures between Jasmin and Gurnazar. The music video has captured several happy moments which will make the audience miss their partners.

Reactions to Jasmin Bhasin's song

A fan mentioned that Punjabi songs are all about a perfect blend of good lyrics and good music. She also shared a still from the song where Jasmin and Gurnazar spend time in the field. A fan page mentioned that the scene where Jasmin is caught by her mother daydreaming is the cutest. Her mother rushes to hit her with a roller.

A Twitter user mentioned that she was smiling throughout the music video. She loves how Jasmin blushed in several scenes after looking at Gurnazar. She complimented the couple for their chemistry. The user also mentioned that Asees' voice was good and complemented Gurnazar's voice in the song. Take a look at the reactions here.

