Jasmin Bhasin's Weekly Roundup: Here's A Look At The 'Naagin' Actor's Latest Activities

Television actor Jasmin Bhasin is an active social media user who enjoys a massive following of more than 4.6 million on Instagram. The actor constantly updates her fans and followers with snippets from her personal as well as professional life. After releasing her latest music video, Tera Suit, with Tony Kakkar, the actor seemed to have had quite a happening week. From making a reel video with the producer, Kaushal Joshi to her latest photoshoot, Jasmin had a busy week. Here’s a weekly roundup of Jasmin Bhasin’s latest social media activities.

Jasmin Bhasin drops stunning pic from her latest photoshoot

On March 15, 2021, Jasmin dropped a stunning picture from her photoshoot with the photographer, Navin Dhyani. In the picture, one can see her donning an off-shoulder white outfit. She went for subtle makeup and her hair is styled in loose beach waves. She flashed her bright smile while looking down as she posed for the camera. In the caption, she simply wrote, “Bloomin” with a flower emoticon.

The other day, she dropped yet another picture from the photoshoot where she can be seen posing in an Invincible Boudoir & Jardin Bar. She donned a black and purple outfit and went for minimal makeup. In the caption, she wrote, “You talkin to me?” with a unicorn emoji.

Kaushal Joshi dances to the tunes of Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's Tera Suit

On March 18, 2021, Jasmin took to her Instagram handle and dropped a reel video featuring herself and producer, Kaushal Joshi. In the video, she along with Kaushal can be seen dancing to the tunes of Jasmin Bhasin's song which was released on March 8, 2021. Jasmin donned a light purple tank top which she paired with light grey tight pants. She wore her bright smile and danced enthusiastically to the tunes of her song. As for the caption, she wrote, “Inke saath to ‘#teresuit’ pe reel banti hai. (I had to make a reel video with him on ‘#teresuit’ song). Though both of us suck at it” with several laughing face emoticons.

Jasmin Bhasin comes up with a beauty contest

On March 19, 2021, the television actor came up with a beauty contest on her Instagram handle. In the video, she informed her fans about the details to enter the contest and spoke about the benefits of the Fab 5-in-1 Lipstick Duo. In the caption, she wrote, “Just can’t get enough of the @reneeofficial Fab 5-in-1 Lipstick Duo. So many amazing colours to ace any look! ‘#ContestAlert’ You too can win your own Fab 5-in-1 with just 3 simple steps”. She further wrote about the steps in her long caption.

Image Source: Jasmin Bhasin's Instagram