Jasmin Bhasin's Weekly Roundup: See What The Actor Has Been Up To This Week

This week Jasmin Bhasin shared her new song with Maninder Buttar and also left on a trip with her beau Aly Goni. The actor has also shared how she spent her Holi with friends and family. Read on to know the eventful happenings in Jasmin Bhasin’s life from March 28, 2021, to April 3, 2021.

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni jet off for another vacation

Jasmin Bhasin has finally opened up about her relationship with Aly Goni. The two have taken multiple trips together with the two jetting off to meet Ally Goni’s family in Jammu earlier this year. After spending time in the snow-covered mountains of Jammu the two are now off for another trip. The two were spotted at the Mumbai Airport as they posed for the paparazzi.

Jasmin Bhasin’s new song with Maninder Buttar

Jasim Bhasin and Maninder Buttar were seen together for the first time in their new song Pani Di Gal. The song that was sung by Buttar is a love ballad that captures banter between two lovers. The vibrant song is set against a background of a wedding with the festivities being showcased and enjoyed by all present. The actor also promoted her song on her Instagram saying, “We are all set to rule your hearts â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸. The most awaited track #panidigal of the most awaited album #jugni is out now ðŸŽ‰ðŸ˜‡. Tune in now to @whitehillmusic official Youtube Channel to watch the full video ðŸ‘. Moreover, the full album is releasing at 6 pm so stay tuned ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜. Singer @maninderbuttar”.

Jasmin Bhasin’s Holi

Jasmin Bhasin’s Instagram showed us how she spent her Holi. She said that she was spending the festival with those who were closest to her and whom she loved the most. “Colourful holi with people who always colour my life with love and happiness â¤ï¸”. The people who were seen with her were Ally Goni, Bharati Singh and others.

Jasmin Bhasin the cover girl

Jasmin Bhasin also revealed via her Instagram that she was the cover girl for the Lifestyle magazine. She captioned her post by saying, “Trying new things!!! Cover girl for @tlj_magazine”. On the cover of the magazine, she was wearing a green, black and white dress with a golden bow on her head.