Jasmine Sandlas Recalls Hitting 'rock Bottom' Emotionally In 2018 And How She Overcame It

Indian-American singer-songwriter Jasmine Sandlas has been a ray of hope for many. As her fans claim, Jasmine Sandlas' songs have helped many people in various ways. But even the singer who seems so strong and inspirational has had emotional ups and downs in her life. In a radio show for BBC Asian Network, Jasmine recalled hitting emotional "rock bottom" while she had the most successful year professionally. She also talked about what helped her and how she overcame that phase.

Having a successful year and hitting "rock bottom"

In a 2019 #NoFilter interview with Bobby Friction, for the BBC Asian Network, Jasmine Sandlas had an honest and raw conversation about her personal life. Bobby asked Jasmine how she "lived with the duality" of having her most successful year and being at rock bottom at the same time. To this, the singer started off by recalling why it was such a bad time for her, emotionally.

Jasmine revealed that she only "wanted to be loved once", although that didn't seem to work well for the singer. Sharing her thoughts on love, the singer said, "I just wanted to fall in love once or what you think love is from books and movies. It doesn't work like that". Having been dealt bad cards in love, Jasmine also talked about how much that affected her. She talked about being sad and losing her confidence because of the incident. In fact, it bothered her so much that Jasmine even had writer's block during that period.

Overcoming the bad phase

Talking about how she got through these hard times, the singer responded by saying that she has really good friends who helped her in this phase. She specifically mentioned her friends Rabia, DJ and Kiran, as well as her sister Rosleen and brother Ravneet. The singer talked about how they are her "backbone" who always kept reminding her not to go to a "dark place".

On being asked how her situation flipped and how she overcame this phase, Jasmine said she surrounded herself with her friends and shot two videos in a week that made her feel alive. The singer-songwriter also decided to fight her writer's block and took out her notebook to start writing. And that's how with persistence, determination and a little help and lots of support from her friends and family, Jasmine Sandlas overcame her dark phase.

Jasmine Sandlas' latest work

The latest addition to Jasmine Sandlas' songs is Royi Na, which is the third part of her #thegreatpunjabiexperiment. This song, as the singer claims, talks about all of her sufferings in 2019 and will be a healing experience for both her and her fans. Jasmine Sandlas' Instagram is where the singer is constantly talking about her latest song, while also interacting with her fans.

