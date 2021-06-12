Jasmine Sandlas Reveals The Weirdest Dish She Has Ever Tried; Says She Isn't Picky

Jasmine Sandlas is a popular Punjabi singer who has not just created a name for herself in the Indian music industry but also on the international platform. During a previous interaction with Hindustan Times, the artist had spoken about the weirdest dish she has ever tried and how the experience has been. She stated that she is not someone who is picky about food but she is often scared to try out new food dishes, especially if it involves something unique.

Jasmine Sandlas on tasting weirdest food

Jasmine Sandlas has lately been in the news as her fan base has been growing across the globe at an impressive rate. The singer had participated in a food festival in 2018, where she spoke about the weirdest food item she has ever tried. After giving the question some thought, the renowned singer stated that she is not someone who is very picky about food. For instance, if she is ordering at a hotel, she usually tells the person next to her, to order whatever they feel like. It could be dal-chawal, pizza, pasta, or anything familiar. However, she has never been a fan of trying new food items or dishes just for the sake of it. She spoke about how she finds certain food items and meats slightly weird, like crocodiles, sharks, and escargots, amongst others. She understands that people are fond of it but she does not prefer such experimental dishes.

Singer Jasmine Sandlas also shed some light on her favourite place to perform with a live audience. She stated that Punjab has always been special for her since she started off, as an artist, there. For her, Punjab is home, and hence performing there will always be special and different. Speaking about Mumbai, Jasmine Sandlas said that this was the city that elevated her dreams to another level, and therefore, it also a special place on her list. When it comes to Delhi, Jasmine Sandlas loves the energy of a live audience as she believes they are quite wild and enthusiastic. The artist also shed some light on her love for California and stated that the city has given her wings and has let her live the way she wants to.

IMAGE: JASMINE SANDLAS INSTGARAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.