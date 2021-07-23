Jason Momoa Announces 'The Climb', A Reality TV Series On 'rock Climbing' For HBO Max

Jason Momoa, of Aquaman and Game of Thrones fame, is launching a reality series for HBO Max. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor is all set to produce and appear in a rock climbing competition titled, The Climb. The upcoming show will reportedly also star rock climber, Chris Sharma.

About Jason Momoa's upcoming HBO Max Venture

According to THR, the concept for Momoa's upcoming show has been described as:

a visually arresting and life-changing adventure that represents the foundations of rock climbing and the exploration of the human spirit. In this all-encompassing competition, amateur climbers are put through a rigorous series of mental and physical challenges, utilizing the most intimidating ascents in the world to crown the world’s best amateur climber.

In a statement about his upcoming reality tv show, Momoa said:

It’s a dream come true to create a show with one of my idols, my good friend, and legendary climber Chris Sharma. I’m thrilled to be partnering with HBO Max and to produce alongside IPC to bring you this incredible show about my favorite sport, rock climbing.

The reason why Jason Momoa decided to develop a reality show about Rock Climbing

Jason Momoa has been a rock climbing enthusiast for a long time. In 2019, while speaking to Men's Health Magazine, Momoa mentioned how things that he loved had been incorporated on sets of Aquaman. He mentioned how they had built a 'rock climbing gym' on the sets of Aquaman, in Australia.

Momoa also mentioned how he was training specifically for rock climbing and it wasn't just about "Oh, let’s get a six-pack". The actor also mentioned how he wanted to keep his diet on track and get in the best shape because of his passion for the sport. Momoa also talked about how it kept his "mind in a beautiful place".

The Climb, which is the title of the aforementioned show, will be executively produced by Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, Matt Shanfield, Momoa, Brian Mendoza, James Mendoza, Sharma, and Jonathan Retseck. Jason Momoa, on the other hand, is all set to start filming Aquaman 2, in England. The actor also revealed that he will be going blonde for the upcoming DCEU film, via an Instagram post.

