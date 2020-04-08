'Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi' To Re-run Amidst Coronavirus Lockdown?

Mona Singh’s fan-favourite show Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi is reportedly all set to be re-run on Sony Entertainment Television. The show will be one of the many serials to be back as the channels have run out of new content to broadcast. The re-telecast news has been bringing people immense joy as Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi has been one of the most successful shows of its time.

A number of famous television serials have been making a comeback in the last few days. A recent addition to the list of shows has been the much loved Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi. According to a report by an entertainment portal, Jassi Jaise Koi Nahi will be re-telecast on Sony Entertainment television. The reason for its reoccurrence is reported because the channel has run out of fresh serial episodes to telecast. This shortage has already brought back shows like Ramayan, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, and CID amongst other famous serials. Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi was a drama serial that aired between 2003 and 2006. It was an Indian version of the Colombian drama Yo Soy Betty, La Fea. Have a look at a part from the show here.

About Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi

Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi was a drama series based on the life of a simple girl who is different from the rest of the world. The serial starred actors like Samir Soni, Mona Singh, and Apoorva Agnihotri in pivotal roles while it was created by Deeya and Tony Singh. Jassi Jaise Koi Nahi was one of the serials that were considered offbeat at the time of its release. The news of its re-telecast will surely bring some delight to the fans of the show.

