Javed Ali Reveals His Love Story With Wife Yasmin Ali On Sets Of Indian Pro Music League

In a clutter-breaking format innovation, Zee TV launched the world’s first-ever music league championship Indian Pro Music League on February 26th, 2021. While the world of sports has seen several league competitions, this unique music league has six teams representing different regions of India, battling it out against each other in a musical championship. Each of these six teams supported by leading Bollywood and sports celebrities has top playback singers as their captains, one reality show star, and one fresh voice. Celebrated singers - Mika Singh, Kailash Kher, Sajid Khan, Shaan, Ankit Tiwari, Javed Ali, Asees Kaur, Bhoomi Trivedi, Akriti Kakar, Payal Dev, Neha Bhasin, Shilpa Rao are captains of these six zonal teams.

Javed Ali opens up about his love life on Indian Pro Music League

During the shoot of one of the episodes of Indian Pro Music League, each and every singer went all out to impress the audience, but it was Javed Ali who stole the show. After a remarkable performance on Nagada Nagada and Patakha Guddi, Javed Ali received a sweet surprise from his wife - Yasmin Ali. The popular singer didn't see this coming and he revealed how this was the first time that he and his wife had shared a stage and to make it special, he went down on his knees and told her how much he loves her. But that’s not it! The Gujarat Rockers’ captain also made a shocking revelation about his marriage being fixed during his childhood itself and how the talks about their union had started even before Yasmin was born.

Gujarat Rockers’ captain Javed Ali revealed, “A distant relative told my family that their daughter-in-law was expecting a baby and if they have a girl child, then they'd want her to get married to me. By fate, a girl was born and since I was a kid, I was told that I was going to get married to Yasmin and we both never changed our mind, we always had it in our head that our wedding will happen. So, my marriage was fixed during my childhood and I used to visit her every Saturday, she used to wait for me, and we used to talk all day at her house and here we are today, happily married for so many years.”

However, it wasn't always jolly for the couple. As Javed added, "When I was around 21 or 22 years old, Yasmin's father wanted us to get married. However, my father wanted me to first settle down properly before I take the responsibility of another person. After a lot of fights, our marriage was nearly called off. Her father was ready to get her married somewhere else, and so did mine. But we didn't let it happen. In fact, Yasmin used to cry a lot when she was alone, and her family saw this and realized our love for each other. We sorted everything and from there on, it all went smoothly, and we finally got married."

