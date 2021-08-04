Jay Bhanushali And Mahhi Vij Celebrate Daughter Tara's Second Birthday; See Pics

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are parents to their firstborn Tara and foster parents to Khushi and Rajveer. The actors celebrated Tara's second birthday on August 3 and shared glimpses with their Instagram followers. Mahhi Vij also penned a heartfelt note for her two-year-old and expressed how she is a proud mother.

Mahhi Vij's heartfelt note for her daughter Tara

On her daughter Tara's second birthday, Mahhi Vij took to her Instagram handle to share a photo and pen an emotional note. The actor shared a photo of herself with her husband and daughter. The photo saw a balloon that read "2" and some balloons filled with confetti. In the caption, the 39-year-old wrote, "Today as you turn 2, let me tell you that I am such a proud mother! Time has flown by and I feel like it's just yesterday that I had held you in my arms for the first time. You are so humble, so gentle, so giving and all your traits make me realize what a beautiful young girl and woman you will blossom into someday. Every prayer of mine was for you to have you, my little angel, in my life.". "From being in the NICU and fighting it out to today being such a loved child and loving everyone back with so much warmth, the journey of being your mother has truly been a beautiful learning experience for me. You are a strong child of a strong mother, seeing you fight in that one month has made me a stronger person. That journey was important for all of us, it makes us value having you in our lives. And today when I see you realize what a big blessing it is for us to have you, I must have done something right because truly you are my greatest blessing! Jay and I both love you so much and just remember no matter how old you are, you will always be our little baby, our little princess!" Several celebrities from the entertainment industry reacted to the photo and wished Tara on her birthday.

On the other hand, Jay Bhanushali also wished his daughter with a cake-cutting video. In the caption, he wrote, "Wishing my daughter @tarajaymahhi lots of love and success in life..you have changed me as a person I love you a lot and 2 years looked liked just 2 months it was that fast...lots of hugs and kisses." The actor also promised his followers a live session during Tara's cake-cutting ceremony. As promised, the actor came live at 8 pm in the evening and celebrated Tara's birthday with his followers.

IMAGE: MAHHI VIJ'S INSTAGRAM

