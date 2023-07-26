Jay Bhanushali Calls Barbie Movie 'a Disease', Warns Parents Against The Greta Gerwig Film

After Juhi Parmar criticised Greta Gerwig's movie Barbie for showing explicit content and ruining the illusion of Barbie, Jay Bhanushali came forward to talk about his experience. He shared a video on his Instagram stories and opened up on watching the Margot Robbie starrer with his daughter Tara. He said that he regretted taking his daughter to watch such a film with false hype.

Jay Bhanushali is disappointed in Barbie movie

Jay Bhanushali took to his Instagram handle to share a video criticising the new Barbie movie. He said in the video which loosely translated to, "Trust me guys, the movie is like a disease and I am saving you. I am saving your money and mental well-being. I have not seen a worse movie than this. It is a super bad film and the hype around it is all false. Everyone was left speechless after watching the film, I swear I am telling you the truth."

He further added that it took him two days to just make this video because he was stunned after watching the film. Jay said that the makers promoted the movie like it was some film for children, but the movie is neither for kids nor for adults. He also said in the video, "The funniest part is that since I paid to watch the movie, I was trying to somehow tolerate it until the end. However, my daughter within half an hour said that I am sleeping and I cannot watch this film."

Jay Bhanushali warns parents against Barbie

Jay Bhanushali said that his daughter judged him and gave him an intense look after watching the film. After looking at his daughter's reaction, the TV host said insisted other parents not watch this film as their kids might also doubt their taste and judge them. He said, "So please beware."