Jay Bhanushali Celebrates Ashtami With Daughter Tara, Fans Call Her 'cutest'

Jay Bhanushali took to Instagram to share a fun reel with his fans on social media. Jay shared a reel in which her daughter Tara can be seen in a traditional dress on the occasion of Durga Ashtami. In the video, the whole family of Jay is taking blessings from her by touching her feet.

Jay Bhanushali took to his social media to share an adorable video of his daughter. In the caption, he wrote, "Happy Kanjak to all". In the video, Jay Bhanushali's family takes blessings from Tara one-by-one while a devotional song called Maa Sheranwali Maa Jotawali plays in the background. Take a look at Jay Bhanushali's post below.

Netizens showered immense love on Jay Bhanushali's post. Several fans expressed their love with emojis while several fans called Tara 'cute' and 'adorable'. Several users also wished 'Happy Ashtami' to Jay's family. Check out some of the comments from Jay's post below.

Jay Bhanushali's social media presence

Jay Bhanushali is very active on Instagram and keeps his fans updated about his daily life. Recently, Jay shared a reel in which Mahhi Vij can be seen calling Tara to come close to her but as soon as Tara sits on her lap, the video transitions, and instead, Jay can be seen lying on her lap at the end of the video. In the caption, Jay wrote, "When wife treats husbands like a 2-year baby". Take a look at the post below.

Jay Bhanushali on work front

On the professional front, in 2020, Jay took part as a contestant in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. He made his television debut with the show Kasauti Zindagi Ki, in which he played the role of Arijit. He then hosted several reality shows like Dance India Dance, Meethi Chhori No. 1, Dance Ke Superkids, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, The Voice India- Kids, and Indian Idol 10. He also worked on several movie projects like Hate Story 2, Desi Kattey, and Ek Paheli Leela. In 2019, He also played the role of Joy in the show called Parchhaye.

