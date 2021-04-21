Jay Bhanushali Has A Complaint About Rashami Desai As She Meets The Actor And His Wife

Jay Bhanushali took to Instagram on April 20, 2021, to post a story that showed him with his wife Mahhi Vij and Rashami Desai on the occasion of Navratri. The story, originally posted by Rashmi Desai, was reposted by Jay Bhanushali with a complaint he had against Rashmi. He said that Rashmi Desai had posted the picture where only she looked good and seeing the picture, fans can see that only Rashmi Desai was looking into the camera as the picture was being clicked while Jay Bhanushali and his wife looked to be unprepared for the click.

Jay Bhanushali's Navratri Shenanigans

Jay Bhanushali wrote the words, ‘When you only care about you looking good’ and tagged Rashmi Desai. In the picture, Rashmi Desai is seen standing in between Jay Bhanushali and his wife with her arms around them both. Rashmi Desai can be seen sporting a huge smile while Jay Bhanushali has a tongue sticking out and Mahhi Vij is turned away from the camera. Both Rashmi and Mahhi can be seen in traditional attires while Jay Bhanushali is seen sporting a casual blue t-shirt.

On Tuesday, April 20, 2021, actors Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij went all out to commemorate the eighth day of Chaitra Navratri. For the Kanjak puja, they clothed their daughter Tara in Indian garb. "Jai mata di #jaimatadi #kanjak," Mahhi captioned the video. "Happy Kanjak to all @tarajaymahhi," Jay wrote alongside a similar video. In Jay Bhanushali's Instagram post, Tara was seen standing on a sofa with her feet being touched by elders. She was wearing a blue salwar kameez with a mang tikka and a bindi on her brow. A churni was partly covering her head. In some parts of India, young girls are worshipped as manifestations of Shakti (female energy) in her numerous avatars on the eighth or ninth day of Navratri.

Jay and Mahhi have three children: Tara, their biological daughter, and Khushi and Rajveer, their two adopted children. Mahhi was recently attacked for being negligent of her foster children to which she said that while Tara was a blessing, it did not mean that their other two children meant any less to them. She said that it was with Khushi and Rajveer that she had first experienced the joy of motherhood and nothing would change that for her. She asked people to stop making assumptions about things they knew nothing about.

