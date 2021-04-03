Jay Bhanushali Replaces Aditya Narayan As 'Indian Idol' Host, Shares Pictures From Set

Seems like Aditya Narayan wouldn't be greeting veteran actor Rekha on the Indian Idol 12 stage. Aditya Narayan in Indian Idol has been replaced by Jay Bhanushali as the host but only for a day. On April 1, Jay Bhanushali took to his official Instagram handle to share pictures of him from the sets of Indian Idol 12. In the pictures, he is seen posing as the Indian Idol host on the stage of the show.

He is seen donning a black shirt paired with black pants and a blue blazer. His look is completed with black moccasins. Jay Bhanushali posted the pictures with the caption, "Hosted #indianidol12 had so much fun with all the contestants, judges @vishaldadlani @nehakakkar @realhimesh and got a chance to meet #rekha.. this Saturday and Sunday are for all #rekhaji fans she was rocking".

As soon as the pictures were posted, several fans took to the comment section to send in congratulatory wishes to the actor. His wife Mahhi Vij wrote, "Kya baat" appreciating him while the judge of Indian Idol 12 Vishal Dadlani wrote, "What a long, exhausting day, and you really handled it incredibly well! Not an easy task, brother". A user commented, "Wow...super excited to watch this...your hosting has always been superb...".

Rekha in Indian Idol 12

In the upcoming weekend episodes of Indian Idol 12, legendary actor Rekha would be gracing the stage. Several interesting promos of the actor having fun on the stage are already going viral on the internet. In the teaser shared by Sony TV, Rekha is seen performing a ceremony with Indian Idol 12 contestants. Later, she is heard appreciating the talent that she has witnessed on this show. Rekha is also seen praising the contestants after their performances.

In one of the teasers, Rekha is seen gifting a Kanjivaram saree to Neha as a token of 'shagun' as she recently got married. The singer was overwhelmed after she received the gift from the veteran actor. Neha said, “This saree is a blessing which I have received from Rekha ma'am and this would always be very special to me. Everyone has been in awe of Rekha ma'am and I am one of them after meeting her. And receiving a gift from her is so special. I can’t describe in words how happy I am."

