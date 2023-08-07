Jay Bhanushali Reveals No One Attended His Wedding With Mahhi Vij: Invited Everyone But...

Jay Bhanushali is currently hosting the reality show India's Best Dancer 3. In the latest episode, he recalled his love story with wife Mahhi Vij on stage. He opened up about their journey from first meet to marriage and revealed how he knew within three months that Mahhi was the one he wanted to spend the rest of his life with.

3 things you need to know

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij tied the knot in 2010.

They welcomed a daughter named Tara in 2019.

The couple is also foster parents to two children - Rajveer and Khushi.

Jay Bhanushali on his love story with Mahhi

Jay Bhanushali narrated how fate brought him and Mahhi together. He met her during a night out and felt an instant connection. Within three months of knowing Mahhi, the actor realised that she was the woman he wanted to marry. He shared that soon she became his first girlfriend. He said he had a principle of only getting into a relationship if he genuinely saw a future with the person.

Jay shared that he mustered up the courage to propose to Mahhi on December 31, 2009. He stated that he knew she was the one he wanted to spend the rest of his life with. In 2010, they tied the knot.

'People perceived me as a casanova'

Jay Bhanushali shared how he faced skepticism from friends and family when he invited them to their wedding. He stated that people perceived him as a casanova and didn't attend his wedding. "Within three months, I decided that I would get into a relationship. On December 31, 2009, I proposed to her, and in 2010, we got married. I invited everyone, but no one arrived as everyone thought I was a casanova," he said.

Expressing his emotions on the dance reality show, Jay revealed that Mahhi had a profound impact on his life. After becoming parents to their daughter Tara, he said that Mahhi was the reason for him to cherish each moment and continue living life to the fullest. He expressed his deep love and admiration for her and said that she is the one he would willingly give up his life for. Jay confessed that he had never revealed this emotional side of himself in front of Mahhi before.