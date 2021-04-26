Jay Bhanushali Shares Adorable Reel With Daughter Tara, Wife Mahhi Leaves A Comment

Television personality Jay Bhanushali recently took to his social media handle to share an adorable reel featuring his 2-year-old daughter Tara. In the video, Tara is sitting on Jay's shoulders as he is holding her hands whilst strolling on a sandy beach. Sharing the reel, Jay in the caption wrote, "Chupke se ahh bhi jao oo... aur Tara tum ahh gayi."

Jay Bhanushali shares reel with daughter

In the video, Tara is dressed smartly in a white t-shirt and blue denim shorts with a straw hat on her head complete with pink heart-shaped sunglasses making her look all the more adorable. Jay is dressed casually in a printed black t-shirt and black track pants. The father-daughter duo is walking on the beach and is looking at the water with the acoustic version of the song "Kya Mujhe Pyar Hai" from the movie Woh Lamhe playing in the background. In fact, the caption used by the actor is also a part of the song's lyrics.

Reactions to Jay Bhanushali's Instagram video

Jay Bhanushali's wife Mahhi Vij, a television actor herself commented on the video by writing, "Aur aa gayi chupke see" followed by a heart emoji referring to her daughter's arrival in their lives.

Netizens also found the father-daughter's video very cute and flooded his comment section with heart emojis. Mayur Mehta wrote, "Papa beti looking so cute" while Dakssh Singh and Jaswir Kaur dropped some emojis. Read some of the fan comments on Jay's video below:

About Jay Bhanushali's daughter Tara

Jay and Mahhi tied the knot in 2010 and welcomed their daughter Tara on August 19, 2019. Other than Tara, the couple had adopted their care taker's kids Rajvir and Khushi and decided to raise them as their own. The couple is often seen sharing pictures and videos with their baby girl. Fans love watching pictures and videos of baby Tara so much that her parents have created her own Instagram page which has over 160k followers as of yet. Managed by Jay and Mahhi, Tara's Instagram feed has a lot of cute pictures of the kid looking adorable in stylish outfits. Check it out:

