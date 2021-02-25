Jay Bhanushali Shares Funny Video Featuring Maahi Vij, Fans Say 'aaj Toh Aap Gae!'

Jay Bhanushali recently took to his Instagram to share a funny reel with his wife Mahhi Vij. In the video, Jay is seen holding a phone which has a picture of Maahi where she is all dressed up. In the background, the narration says 'Waiter I ordered this'. Jay then moves the camera to his wife sitting in front of him while wearing a teeshirt and leggings. The narration then says "Ahh.. I don't know what I got". In the caption, he wrote, "Marriage is like online shopping..display picture may look different than the original product...[laughing emoticon] @mahhivij". The comment section is filled with their fans leaving a laughing emoticon. One of the fans commented "Aaj toh gaye aap". Check out the video.

Also Read: Jay Bhanushali reveals his favourite scene from 'Ek Paheli Leela' starring Sunny Leone

Jay Bhanushali's video on wife Maahi Vij

(Image credit: Jay Bhanushali's Instagram post)

Earlier, Jay shared another funny reel with his wife. This time he created his version of 'Pawri Hori Hai'. In the video, Jay is seen bobbing his head to the audio which is about chatting on a dating app. Jay Bhanushali's wife Maahi then enters and throws a flower at him. In the caption, he wrote, "Mera wala #pawrihoraihai with @mahhivij". Check out the video.

Also Read: Gauahar Khan and Jay Bhanushali have a fun conversation on husband-wife jokes

Jay Bhanushali's marriage

Jay Bhanushali married Maahi Vij in the year 2011. The couple is parents to three kids. Before giving birth to their biological daughter Tara, the couple adopted a boy Rajveer and a girl named Khushi. They are often seen sharing pictures with their children.

Also Read: Mahhi Vij & Jay Bhanushali's munchkin Tara's 'little chef' avatar is all things adorable

On work front

Jay Bhanushali made his debut with the show Dhoom Machao Dhoom and went on to get his breakthrough with Ekta Kapoor's Kayamath. He then went on to host various seasons of the dance show Dance India Dance. He also participated in the second season of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa. He also made his debut in Bollywood with Hate Story 2 in the year 2014. Alongside Sunny Leone, he played the lead role in Ek Paheli Leela. In the year 2019, Jay made his debut on the OTT platform with Parchhayee. He was last seen as a contestant in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made in India.

Also Read: 'He's Just Refusing': Mahhi Vij Asks Fans To Convince Jay For Another Kid, Gives 3 Reasons

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.