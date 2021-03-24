Jay Bhanushali Shares Pic Of Daughter Tara In Traditional Ensemble, Fans Comment 'Goddess'

Actor Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij's daughter was all dolled up in an Indian attire on their Instagram pictures recently. Little Tara wore a white sharara as she posed for her photographs. Celebrities and fans of the actors are drooling over Tara's pictures.

Jay Bhanushali's daughter dolled-up pictures

Jay Bhanushali recently took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of his daughter Tara. Jay Bhanushali's daughter was wearing a dupatta around her head. She was all dressed up with ornaments as she posed with a smile. In the caption, Jay wrote when Tara was born, all he wanted was for her to grow up fast. He further wrote that now that Tara is growing, he does not want her to get older. He called her a princess and tagged her Instagram account handled by him and Mahhi.

Indian celebrities have been complimenting little Tara ever since Jay posted the picture. Indian Hockey player Yuvraj Walmiki called her a goddess while Neha Mishra called her an angel. Several celebrities, including Arti Singh, Mayur Mehta, Himanshu Malhotra, and Charlie Chauhan, also commented on Jay Bhanushali's latest Instagram post.

Jay Bhanushali's Instagram is filled with compliments as he posted the picture of Tara. The actor, who has 1.2 million followers, received thousands of likes on his post. Along with 'cute' and 'wow' comments, many followers also added emoticons in their coments.



Mahhi Vij shares a picture of Tara

Jay Bhanushali's wife Mahhi Vij also took to her Instagram to shared a picture of Tara. In the caption, Mahhi wrote 'We made a wish and it came true (papa,mumma,abba,naana,naani)'. She also gave credits to Fayon Kids and photographer Tarveen for Tara's outfit and photo respectively.

A number of Indian celebrities commented on Tara's picture. Actor Anita Hassanandani commented with 'heart faced' emojis. Actor Ashlesha Savant called Tara cute. Various celebrities, including Nisha Rawal, Shahwar Ali, Puja Banerjee, Gauhar Khan, and Rashami Desai, also commented on the photo.

The couple handles their daughter Tara's Instagram account. They posted a video of Tara wandering in the same outfit in a park. In the video, Tara is playing with her dress as she runs in the park as the song Din Shagna Da plays in the background.

Promo Image Source: Jay Bhanushali's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.