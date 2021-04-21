Jay Bhanushali Shares The Reason Why He Is Jealous Of his Wife Mahhi Vij: Watch

Actor Jay Bhanushali took to Instagram to share a fun reel with his fans on social media. Jay shared a reel in which her daughter kisses Mahhi Vij. In the video, Jay Bhanushali can be heard saying to her daughter not to kiss Mahhi, but she continues to do so and makes Jay jealous.

Jay Bhanushali shares the reason why he is jealous of Mahhi Vij

Jay Bhanushali took to Instagram to share an adorable video of his daughter Tara giving extra kisses to her mother while Jay tries to stop her. In the caption, he wrote, "This is how @tarajaymahhi tease me...she will show extra love to @mahhivij kiss her to make me feel jealous". Take a look at Jay Bhanushali's post below.

Netizens showered immense love on Jay Bhanushali's post. The post garnered over thirty thousand likes on Instagram. Several users called Tara adorable while several others expressed their love with emojis. One of the users also wrote, "So cute, this made my day." Actor Ribbhu Mehra also commented on Jay's post and wrote, "This is so adorable! Lots of love to the family". Check out some of the reactions below.

Jay Bhanushali is very active on Instagram and keeps his fans updated about his daily life. Recently, he shared a reel on the occasion of Ashtami and showed how her daughter dressed in a traditional outfit, showered her blessings on the whole family of Jay Bhanushali as they touched her feet. In the caption, he wrote, "Happy Kanjak to all". Take a look at his post below.

In 2020, Jay participated as a contestant in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. He made his television debut with the show Kasauti Zindagi Ki, in which he played the role of Arijit. He then hosted many reality shows like Dance India Dance, Meethi Chhori No. 1, Dance Ke Superkids, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, The Voice India- Kids, and Indian Idol 10. He also worked as a lead in several movies like Hate Story 2, Desi Kattey, and Ek Paheli Leela. In 2019, He also played the role of Joy in the web series called Parchhaye.

