Jay Bhanushali, Tina Datta Share Emotional Video From Set As Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum Wraps Up

Jay Bhanushali and Tina Datta feature as lead actors in the Sony TV show Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum. After filming for more than 90 episodes of the series, the two are now all set to bid goodbye to the show as it is wrapping up. Jay shared a clip from the last filming day of Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum on his Instagram handle on Thursday with the cast and crew.

3 things you need to know

Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum is based on the Turkish series Istanbullu Gelin.

The Jay Bhanushali-Tina Datta starrer show premiered in April 2023.

Now, it will be replaced by Sumbul Touqeer’s show Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon.

Jay Bhanushali, Tina Datta finish shooting for Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum

Jay took to his Instagram stories to share a video from the sets of Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum. The actor was joined by his other cast members including Tina, who shared her experience of working on the show.

Jay began the video by saying, “Alright guys, shooting for the last scene of Hum Rahen Na Rahe Hum.” He welcomed his fellow actors Abhash and Armaan to the frame and told them that he will miss them. Additionally, the actor stated, "Ye set bohot miss karenge (will miss this set very much)."

(The official poster of Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum | Image: Sony TV)

Jay also shared a note for their producers, which read, “This message is to our producer, Rahul and Siddharth Tiwari. Thank you so much for this opportunity and you guys are rocking. Love you and see you soon on the next project.” He then called Tina and informed the viewers that this was the last day so she was feeling a little upset.

What is the plotline of Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum?

Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum narrates the love story of two people from various social and economic backgrounds. It centers on the love affair between Shivendra (Jay Bhanushali), who was raised according to royal customs, and free-spirited Surulii (Tina Datta), who leads a simple life, and how their worlds are altered by their union. Karanvir Sharma plays the antagonist in the show.