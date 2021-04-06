Jay Bhanushali Urges Fans To Wear Mask, Says 'even My 2-year-old Daughter Knows That'

Jay Bhanushali, who recently replaced Aditya Narayan on Indian Idol 12, as the latter contracted the virus, took to Instagram and alerted fans about the increasing cases. Jay Bhanushali dropped a video of her 2-year-old daughter, Tara, and remarked that even she knows that she has to wear a mask before leaving the house. He added in Hindi, "If not me, please listen to the child and wear your mask."

Jay wrote, "Stop blaming others. We are not taking precautions and we should be blamed for the increase in Covid numbers." In his video, little Tara was seen wearing a mask. She wore it, said bye to her parents and family members, and then walked towards the garden. Couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij often share glimpses of Tara's whereabouts on social media.

As soon as this video was up, not only fans but popular faces from the industry also lauded Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij's daughter. Yuvika Chaudhary, Rashami Desai, Nishi Rawal, and others dropped endearing comments. A user wrote, "Blessing little one. Let's all learn from the child on how it is important to be safe these days." As soon as Jay stumbled upon this comment, he replied by dropping hearts.

Meanwhile, Jay Bhanushali hit the headlines after his witty conversation with veteran actor Rekha on the sets of Indian Idol 12 on Saturday left fans the audience in splits. Interestingly, it was the Aastha: In the Prison of Spring actor's reaction to one of Jay Bhanushali's questions that garnered massive attention on the internet. On the show, host Jay asked the judges if they've ever noticed a woman falling for a man who is married. After this, Rekha was quick to react to Jay's question and she said, "Mujse puchiye na" (Ask me). The duo's video went viral in no time and fans rushed to drop laughing emojis. While many went on to call Rekha "savage", many also called her the "coolest" ever.

