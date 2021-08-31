Jay Bhanushali's Excitement For The COVID-19 Vaccine Takes A Hilarious Turn: Watch

Actor and television host Jay Bhanushali enjoys a following of over one million on Instagram. The actor often keeps his fans updated with glimpses of his daily life. He recently shared a video of him getting his second dose of vaccination. However, the video took a hilarious turn as the vaccine came with some after-effects. He also gave a shoutout to his wife, Mahhi Vij, in the funny reel.

Jay Bhanushali shares a funny video about COVID-19 vaccine side-effects

Taking to Instagram, Jay Bhanushali shared a funny video featuring him getting his second jab of the COVID-19 vaccine and its after-effects. The video began with Jay Bhanushali driving to the vaccination centre. The actor was seen filled with enthusiasm about getting his final jab as he said, "I'm super excited," in the video. The video then saw the 36-year-old actor receiving his vaccination dose. He then shared how he felt six hours after getting vaccinated, and said he does not have body ache. In his experience, nine hours after getting inoculated, the actor began having some pain in his arm and body. At last, 12 hours after the vaccination dose, the video took a hilarious turn as the actor was seen sleeping in a blanket. He was also asking for his lawyer as his wife would take away everything he has.

In the caption, the actor wrote, "Har ek ki Vaccine ki kahaani Jay Bhanushali ki zubaani," (I am narrating everyone's vaccination story). Jay Bhanushali's wife and actor Mahhi Vij reacted to the video with a series of laughing emojis. Several other celebrities also reacted with laughing emojis to the video. One of Jay Bhanushali fans wrote, "Last one👏😂😂😂[sic]" in the comment section.

Jay Bhanushali often shares funny videos with her Instagram followers. He was recently seen lip-syncing one of the dialogues of comedian and actor Sunil Grover along with his daughter Tara. In the caption, he wrote, "Baap ka business 🤣🤣." Take a look at Jay Bhanushali's funny reel.

In another video, jay Bhanushali was seen describing marriage to his daughter. The actor is seen lip-syncing to a viral video. He wrote, "Those asking me how would you describe marriage 🤣🤣[sic]," in the caption. Mahhi Vij reacted to the video with laughing emojis.

(IMAGE: JAY BHANUSHALI'S INSTAGRAM)