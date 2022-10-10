Jaya Bachchan Leaves Amitabh Bachchan Speechless With Her Complaints On 'KBC 14'; WATCH

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday is around the clock and the actor is all set to celebrate it. The actor's birthday celebrations have already begun as his fans are enjoying his iconic re-released films in theatres.

As Big B also serves as the host of the reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, he will be seen playing the game himself with his actor and politician wife Jaya Bachchan. While the show will be aired on the Sholay star's birthday, October 11, its latest promo saw Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan with their son Abhishek Bachchan.

The official social media handle of Sony Entertainment Television recently shared a promo of the upcoming episode of KBC 14. In the short clip, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were seen sitting on the hot seat while Abhishek Bachchan played the game's host. In the clip, Jaya Bachchan was seen complaining to Abhishek about Amitabh Bachchan not sending any flowers or letters to her.

Jaya Bachchan left the Runway 34 star speechless as she said, "Maine dekha toh nahi hai magar suna hai ke aap jab kisi ke kaam se prabhavit hote hai ya swabhav se, unko kuch phool bhejte hai, chitti bhejte hia. Waise aaj tak mujhe kabhi nahi bheja hai. Bhejte hai? (I have not seen it but I have heard that whenever you are impressed with someone's work or their behaviour, you send them flowers and a letter. However, I have not received any to date. Do you send them?)"

A hesitant Amitabh Bachchan said, "Ji ye karyakram sarvajanik ho raha hai. Yeh galat baat hai. (This is a public show, this is wrong.)" While the audience laughed in the background, Abhishek Bachchan quipped that this is just the beginning.

Amitabh Bachchan's birthday celebration

As a part of his birthday celebration, Film Heritage Foundation started a four-day film festival titled Bachchan: Back To The Beginning back on October 8. During the celebration, the actor's 11 iconic films, including Kabhie Kabhie, Don, Amar Akbar Anthony and more have been re-released. At midnight, special arrangements have been made to make the actor's birthday extra special.

Image: Instagram/@sonytvofficial