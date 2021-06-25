Jayati Bhatia Reacts To Rumours Of Avika Gor And Manish Raisinghan Having A Secret Child

Sasural Simar Ka actor Avika Gor had recently opened up on the rumours of secretly dating her co-star Manish Raisingham, and also rubbished rumours of having a secret child with Manish. Days after Avika dismissing the rumours, On June 22, Avika and Manish's co-star Jayati Bhatia took to her Instagram stories and posted a photo of a news report stating that the most absurd rumour that Manish Raisinghan had heard was that he had a secret child with Avika Gor. Jayati, who played Nirmala Devi on Sasural Simar Ka, went on to call it a rubbish story.

Jayati Bhatia rubbishes the rumours

Several rumours floated around Avika Gor's relationship with Manish Raisinghan. One of these rumours was that he had a secret child with Avika. Jayati, Avika, and Manish shared the screen while they were on the first season of Sasural Simar Ka. Jayati Bhatia posted a photo of the news report on her stories and said "Duniya mein paaglon ki kami nahi hai, story bannaney ke liye kuchh bhi story banaatey hain..Rubbish story" which translates to "The world has no dearth of crazy people, anything can be made up for the sake of a story."

Avika Gor reacts to rumours of having a secret child with Manish Raisinghan

Avika Gor and Manish Raisinghan shared the screen for Sasural Simar Ka where she played his wife. In a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, she said that there was no way she would date him because he was 18 years older than her. Avika then said that they even had a rumour which stated that they had a secret child, and now they look back at these rumours and laugh. She said that when people would ask her about their relationship, she felt very odd because he was just a little younger than her father. Avika says that there is a lot that she has learned from him and that they are the best of friends.

Jayati Bhatia in Sasural Simar Ka 2

Jayati Bhatia plays the role of Gitanjali Devi Oswal and Niramal Devi Bhardwaj in the second season of Sasural Simar Ka. The season started airing on April 26, 2021, and stars Radhika Muthukumar, Avinash Mukherjee, Tanya Sharma, Karan Sharma, and Dipika Kakar in the lead roles. The show airs on Colors TV and revolves around Simar Bharadwaj and her struggles at her in-laws' home. The show has a total of 50 episodes until now.

