'Jeannie Aur Juju' Actor Javed Hyder Reveals Selling Vegetables Was 'just An Act'

Recently, there was news that Dabangg 3 actor Javed Hyder was selling vegetables for a living after his TikTok video made rounds on the internet. The Javed Hyder video had gone viral after it was shared by Bigg Boss fame Dolly Bindra. Now, actor Hyder has stepped forward and has stated that the reports are fake.

Javed Hyder opens up about selling vegetables

Talking to a leading news portal, actor Javed Hyder stated that the reports about him being a vegetable vendor are fake. He further stated that he is not selling vegetables for a living. He said that even now he is an actor by profession. Talking about the TikTok video, the actor said that it was just an act that he had come up with, to keep his fans and followers motivated amid the pandemic when finding work has been hard for several individuals.

Hyder said that he wants everyone to be motivated and said that no one should give up when times are tough. He also said that no work is ''small or big''. He also stated that he did not think that people will get confused and really think that he was selling vegetables for a living. Hyder also talked about Dolly Bindra’s twitter post, and said that after she had shared this video, he had also commented on her post that it was “only an act”. Here is the video posted by Dolly Bindra:

He is an actor aaj woh sabzi bech raha hain javed hyder pic.twitter.com/4Hk0ICr7Md — Dolly Bindra (@DollyBindra) June 24, 2020

Apparently, people did not see the comment and thought that he was really going through a very tough time. Hyder further said that “by God’s grace” he has enough to live a normal life. He also said that he can survive on that even if he does not get any work for a couple of months. The actors also stated that even if he has to sell vegetables for a living in the future, he will not hesitate or feel belittled. The Jeannie Aur Juju actor stated that no work is small or big and that he has no qualms in doing whatever work that will come his way.

