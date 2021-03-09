Jeetendra And Daughter Ekta Kapoor To Appear On The Sets Of Indian Idol Season 12

Indian Idol Season 12 is currently being aired on Sony Entertainment Television. The show is at its peak with contestants having tough competition. Every weekend, the show invites Bollywood celebrities to encourage them and enjoy the show. In the upcoming weekend, veteran actor Jeetendra will be seen appearing with his daughter Ekta Kapoor on the show.

Jeetendra and daughter Ekta Kapoor to grace the sets of Indian Idol

Bollywood actor Jeetendra will be seen on the sets of Indian Idol Season 12. His daughter producer Ekta Kapoor will also be joining him on the show. It will be the most prolific night for the contestants as the 'Jumping Jack' of the Indian film industry will be seen encouraging them and boosting their morale. The contestants will give him a tribute by singing his songs and wearing white outfits he often wore in his films.

Along with Jeetendra, his daughter Ekta will be seen spending quality time with the contestants and the judges. Jeetendra will also share some anecdotes from his film career. The host Aditya Narayan who is known for his quirky anchoring will try to get the guests to reveal some unknown facts about themselves. The father-daughter duo will be talking about their memories with each other.

Jeetendra will also be seen shaking a leg with the judges on the show. Along with Jeetendra and Ekta, the cast of The Married Woman will also be seen promoting their show produced by Ekta. Riddhi Dogra and Monica Dogra will be welcomed by the judges Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar along with the host. To watch the episode, one has to tune onto the channel at 8 pm this weekend.

Jeetendra and Ekta Kapoor on the work front

Jeetendra currently serves as the chairperson of Balaji Telefilms, Balaji Motion Pictures and ALT Entertainment. He has worked in the film industry for over six long decades. Jeetendra's movies like Farz, Caravan, Himmatwala, Tohfa and Humjoli garnered him a huge fan following. The actor was last seen in a cameo role in the film, Mahabharat Aur Barbareek.

Ekta Kapoor's shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Pavitra Bhagya and many more made her extremely popular. She is currently producing shows like Molkki, Brahmarakshas 2, Prem Bandhan and Kuch To Hai (Naagin Ek Naye Rang Main). Ekta is also producing films that will release in 2021 like Kurien and Ek Villain Returns which will release in 2021. Her recent web series include Bebakee, Bang Baang and The Married Woman.