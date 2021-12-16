A new 'uncensored' video from Sony Television's comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show starring Jeetendra and his daughter and producer Ekta Kapoor, was shared by the host and comedian, Kapil Sharma on his verified YouTube channel.

The episode featuring the stars was originally aired on television last month. In the new video, Jeetendra can be seen talking about how, earlier in the days, TV shows were shot in bungalows which were rented out at over Rs 25,000 for the film shoots and at Rs 8,000 for daily soaps.

Jeetendra: 'Shobha and Ekta erected sets for ₹4 crore'

During his conversation with the host, Kapil Sharma, Jeetendra said, "Shobha (Kapoor, his wife) and Ekta erected sets for ₹4 crore at that time. The idea was to amortise, to use it in such a way and get the grandeur also. Pehle aisa koi karta nahi tha, set nahi lagata tha (Back then, no one would erect sets for a television show). Then they did it. You have to think out of the box. They thought out of the box, they saved money. On the contrary, yeh bohot sasta pad gaya. ₹4 crore ka set laga ke usko 5 saal chalaya (it turned out to be quite economical. They used the ₹4 crores set for five years). (sic)"

In the video, Ekta Kapoor also opened up about working throughout the lockdown via Zoom calls. She shared, "Mostly humara kaam toh writing hai toh ghar pe baith kar bhi ho jaata hai. Ghar mein baithna bada problem ho gaya tha. Inke liye, kyunki main ghar pe thi (Our work mostly involves writing so it could be done from home. But sitting at home was a huge problem for him, because I was at home). (sic)"

Jeetendra's daughter Ekta and his wife Shobha's banner, Balaji Telefilms, has produced long-running television shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Pavitra Rishta, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya. The father-daughter duo was seen promoting their latest flick, Sooryavanshi. the episode also featured Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

(Image: @kapilsharma/Instagram)