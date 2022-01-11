Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon-starrer 'The Morning Show' To Be Renewed For Season 3

As the second season of The Morning Show recently ended, the fans were eagerly awaiting updates about the show's renewal for the third season. A delightful piece of news just arrived their way revealing that The Morning Show has been renewed for season 3 with a new showrunner.

The Morning Show is among the popular American drama television series that premiered in November 2019 while its second season aired in September 2021. The series featured Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell in the lead with many other prominent actors. Here's all you need to know about The Morning Show season 3 and its new showrunner.

The Morning Show renewed for season 3

The popular drama series, The Morning Show featuring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon on Apple TV+ has been renewed for the third season, however, the release date of the same is yet to be announced. It was also revealed that while Kerry Ehrin served as the showrunner for the first two seasons, Charlotte Stoudt will be taking over in the upcoming season of the show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Charlotte Stoudt recently released a statement after he was welcomed as the showrunner of the series and revealed how excited he was to be a part of the show. She further praised the entire cast of the series with a special mention of Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

The statement read, "I’m excited to be joining forces with Apple TV+ and The Morning Show. The cast, led by the phenomenal Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, are truly to die for. Kerry, Mimi and Michael, and the teams at Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films, have created an irresistible world that is equally delicious and provocative.”

On the other hand, the head of programming for Apple TV+, Matt Cherniss, welcomed Stoudt and stated that they were excited to see her take the extraordinary characters in season three and watch the magic that Jennifer, Reese and our awe-inspiring cast continue to bring to the captivating world of morning television.

The Morning Show cast

Apart from Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell, other cast members of the show included actors namely Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison, Mark Duplass as Charlie "Chip" Black, Néstor Carbonell as Yanko Flores, Bel Powley as Claire Conway, Jack Davenport as Jason Craig, Greta Lee as Stella Bak, Julianna Margulies as Laura Peterson and many more.

