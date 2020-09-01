'TMKOC' Actor Jennifer Mistry Asks Fans To Welcome New Sodhi & Anjali 'without Judgements'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal spoke about Gurucharan Singh Sodhi and Neha Mehta’s exit from the show in a recent social media post. Sharing a collage picture with Gurucharan Singh and Neha Mehta, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal asked fans to “respect the actors’ decisions to quit the show”. More so, in her caption, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal revealed that Neha Mehta and Gurucharan will remain in ‘everyone's hearts till eternity’. Take a look at the post shared:

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal speaks up!

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal asked fans to ‘open their hearts’ to the replacement actors, Sunayna Fozdar and Balvinder Singh Suri ‘without any judgements’. The actor also explained to fans that 'change is inevitable', irrespective of how pleasant or unpleasant it might seem. Soon after Jennifer posted the picture, fans rushed to the comment section and expressed their wish to watch Neha Mehta and Gurucharan Singh Sodhi once again onscreen. Some fans also enquired Jennifer about Disha Vakani’s (Daya Bhabhi) return to the show. Take a look at how fans reacted to Jennifer’s post:

Recently, Sunayna Fozdar, who is all set to take over Anjali Mehta's character from the show, appealed to the audience to 'accept her as new Anjali'. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sunanyna also penned a note for 'Taarak Mehta fans. Take a look:

All about 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'

Starring Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani, Amit Bhatt, and Shailesh Lodha in the leading roles, the story of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah revolves around the lives of residents of a housing society, who help each other find solutions when they face common, real-life challenges and get involved in sticky situations. Directed by Harshad Joshi, Dharmesh Mehta, Dheeraj Palshetkar, Malav Suresh Rajda, the show was first aired in 2008. The show also stars Sonalika Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Tanuj Mahashabde, Mandar Chandwadkar, Nirmal Soni, Kush Shah, Shyam Pathak, Samay Shah and Sharad Sankla.

(Image credits: Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal Instagram)

