Jennifer Winget Amps Up Her Style Game In A Lacy Top To Celebrate Her Birthday; See Pics

Television actor Jennifer Winget is celebrating her 37th birthday on Monday, May 30, 2022. To mark the special occasion, she took to Instagram to share a slew of photos in a sheer lacy top, thereby proving 'black is not basic'. Transparent blouses and sheer tops flood up the aisles in stores and runaways throughout the year as the clothing essential has evolved tremendously over the years.

Jennifer Winget, with her latest look, just proved it right that the fashion trend is here to stay. When one aspires to pick the style for a party, or just to beat the heat, the reveal-and-conceal blouses and apparel have proven to be the ultimate statement maker. The sheer tops are not only reserved for a late-night rendezvous, now they can also be the unexpected layering piece that one can use to complete their back-to-the-office wardrobe.

When paired with an oversized blazer, structured vest or classic camisole, the clothing essential can give a creative twist to one's wardrobe. Hopping on the same trend, Jennifer Winget incorporated it with her latest style statement and needless to say, fans are loving it.

Jennifer Winget's lacy style wins hearts

The birthday girl's outfit is not completely sheer but incorporates hints of lacy accents to it. With floral detailing accentuating her full-sleeved top, Winget paired the stylish top with a black statement skirt. Keeping it simple yet elegant, the TV star refrained from using chunky accessories and dramatic makeup to finish her look.

However, the addition of knee-length boots to her stunning fashion choice is what turned out to be the main highlight. With dewy makeup, Winget tied her hair in a sleek bun to round off her latest look. The Beyhadh actor struck a slew of poses for the camera to flaunt her turtleneck top. Moreover, while sharing the photos online, she wrote, "Felt cute, might turn 30-something soon". Take a look at it below:

As soon as the photo surfaced online, it garnered a barrage of likes in no time. Fans of the star-filled her comment section with umpteen praises for Winget. While one wrote, "You’re too beautiful", another said, "All time young and gorgeous". Check out the reactions here:

