Jennifer Winget Birthday Quiz: Can You Guess Her Shows From These Plot Details?

Television actor Jennifer Winget turns a year older today (May 30). The actor is best known for her role as Maya on the Sony TV show Beyhadh. Jennifer started her career at the age of 12 as a child artist with the film Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya. Later, she stepped into the TV industry with Shaka Laka Boom Boom, and since then has given memorable roles in daily soaps like Dill Mill Gayye, Saraswatichandra, Bepannah, and Beyhadh. On the occasion of Jennifer Winget's birthday, here's a quiz based on her TV shows.

Jennifer Winget quiz

1. Can you guess this TV show of Jennifer Winget with the plot, “A guy gets a magic pencil, which makes pictures real”?

Kkusum

Karthika

Shaka Laka Boom Boom

Kahin To Hoga

2. Which TV show featured Jennifer Winget as a girl who meets her father after eight years as she lives with her mom Prerna?

Dill Mill Gayye

Sangam

Kasauti Zindagi Kay

Teri Meri Love Stories

3. Which TV show featured Jennifer Winget as a doctor who eventually falls in love with Dr Armaan Malik?

Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Dill Mill Gaye

Kumkum – Ek Pyaara Sa Bandhan

4. Can you guess this Jennifer Winget’s TV show, “This is the classic tale of love and heartbreak, soulmates who are repeatedly denied the joy of being together. Will destiny bring them together?”

Dev 2

Udaan

Laado 2

Saraswatichandra

5. Which TV show featured Jennifer Winget as Ganga, a young ambitious girl who believes in following her father's dreams and giving the best to her family. She falls in love with Sagar who comes from the small town of Kundanpur?

Beyhadh

Dev 2

Kumkum

Sangam

6. Can you guess Jennifer Winget's show where she played the negative role of Natasha who falls in love with Kunal?

Sangam

Saraswatichandra

Beyhadh

Kya Hoga Nimmo Ka

7. In which TV show, Jennifer Winget played the role of an obsessed lover, who falls in love with Arjun?

Sangam

Kahin To Hoga

Perfect Bride

Beyhadh

8. Can you guess Jennifer Winget's show with the plot, “A story of five sisters who are brought up with middle-class values. The eldest sister Kashish, falls for a rich industrialist named Sujal, unaware that he will be responsible for ruining her life.”?

Kahiin To Hoga

Saraswatichandra

Teri Meri Love Stories

Dev 2

9. In which TV show Jennifer played the role of Zoya Siddiqui who is betrayed by her love interest and meets Aditya Hooda?

Kumkum

Dill Mill Gaye

Bepannah

Beyhadh

10. Can you guess the TV show with the plot, “When the man, whom she loves betrays her, her love turns into revenge and she seeks to destroy him by wooing the people he truly cares for,"?

Beyhadh

Dev

Kumkum

Beyhadh 2

Jennifer Winget quiz - answers

Shaka Laka Boom Boom

Kasauti Zindagi Kay

Dill Mill Gaye

Saraswatichandra

Sangam

Kya Hoga Nimmo Ka

Beyhadh

Kahiin To Hoga

Bepannah

Beyhadh 2

