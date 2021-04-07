Jennifer Winget Challenges Paps To Spot Her If They Can: 'Why Should I Be Out Of Mind?'

Jennifer Winget cannot be easily snapped by paparazzi. One of the paparazzi’s recently took to Instagram and reposted a few pictures shared by Jennifer on her feed. In the caption, the paparazzi also mentioned that he has never been able to spot Jennifer. He wrote that Jennifer has been "out of reach from their lens". Later, Jennifer challenged the paparazzi to spot her if he can.

Jennifer Winget has been out of reach from the paparazzi's lens

The paparazzi shared multiple pictures of Jennifer. These pictures were a repetition of the ones posted on Jennifer Winget's Instagram account. In the pictures, Jennifer can be seen in a deep neck, cream coloured bodysuit. She paired her look with a waist belt and added a multicoloured coverup over it. She wore big, pearled loop earrings and a few accessories on her wrist. Her hair was tied into a ponytail. She also flaunted her tattoo on the right side of her upper back in one of the pictures that says, "Hakuna Matata.” In the other picture, she wore a black, netted bodysuit and carried a cheetah print jacket along. Her hair was curled and left loose. She paired her look with silver loop earrings.

Fans keep asking why the paparazzi doesn’t snap Jennifer. The paparazzi revealed the answer in the caption. He wrote, “Fans keep asking why we don't paparazzi this beauty. Hmmmm we have never seen her really. She has always been underground and out of reach from our lens #jenniferwinget”

Jennifer challenges the paparazzi to spot her

In response, Jennifer left a comment on the post saying why she should be the one who is out of mind just because she is out of sight. She challenged the paparazzi to spot her if he can. Take a look at her response below.

About Jennifer Winget's shows and more

Jennifer Winget started her career as a child artist in the Hindi film Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya that released in 2000. Later, she again appeared as a child artist in Kuch Naa Kaho. She gained recognition with the show Karthika and went on to feature in shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Dill Mill Gayye.

She is known for her role as Kumud Desai in Saraswatichandra. The actor is famous for her performance as Maya Mehrotra in Beyhadh. One of her most popular roles was Zoya Siddiqui in Bepannaah opposite Harshad Chopda. She later played the role of Maya Jaisingh in Beyhadh's sequel Beyhadh 2. The show came to an end abruptly due to coronavirus lockdown.

(Promo Image Source: Jennifer Winget's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.