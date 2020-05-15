Jennifer Winget Misses Her Photoshoot Days, Shares Stunning Pics

Jennifer Winget seems to be making the most of her time during the lockdown. The actor has been treating fans with her throwback post where she can be seen trying to show off her glamourous avatar. The avid social media user that she is, Jennifer Winget shared a couple of pictures from her previous photoshoot.

In these monochrome pictures, Jenner Winget can be seen posing in different attires and angles also giving some quirky captions. While one photo sees Jennifer posing in a pretty sheer gown, the other picture has her opting for a classy casual look. Take a look below.

Jennifer's stunning photoshoot

In this picture, Jennifer can be seen giving an intense look as she poses in an intricate gown. Along with the post, she also wrote, “Throwback to days when we could wake up and walk out the door, makeup and end up looking like this!” Check out the picture below.

In this picture, Jennifer Winget can be seen giving a candid pose in the same attire. Along with the picture, she also wrote, “Life is an adventure; Only these days the adventure’s at home and Darlings, trust me I’m a nightmare, only dressed as a daydream.” Check out the picture below.

In this photoshoot picture, Jennifer Winget can be seen posing in a white kurta and a sheer embroidered skirt. Along with the stunning picture, she also wrote, “And then there are days when you wake up like this! Today is officially under construction.” Check out the picture below.

In this picture, Jennifer can be seen posing on top of a tree. Along with the picture, she also wrote, “Oh Hey There! I got nothing...Just chilling on top of a tree for no rhyme nor reason!” Check out the picture below.

Jennifer Winget also recently revealed that she has been having a great time with her favourite person, her dog, Breezer. She revealed that spending time with him is her favourite part of the day. Along with the revelation, she also shared an adorable picture of her and Breezer. Many of her fans went to express how cute the picture was. The post received several likes and happy comments. Check out the picture below.

