Jennifer Winget Gives Boss Lady Vibes In Pantsuit; Says 'handbags Speak Louder Than Words'

Television actor Jennifer Winget is known for her role as Kumud Desai in Saraswatichandra. The actor is often seen sharing pictures from her photoshoot and work life. She shared a series of pictures from her recent photoshoot with a luxury brand. She spotted a classy pantsuit in her pictures.

Jennifer Winget looks like a boss lady in a pantsuit

Jennifer Winget took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures from her photoshoot. She wore a black and white printed pantsuit with a pair of sunglasses. She also wore floral earrings to complete her look. She flaunted the lilac bag of the brand she was promoting. She styled her hair in a simple middle partition for the shoot. In the first picture, Jennifer wrote that Handbags speak louder than words. In captioned her second picture writing, "Sometimes a girl just has to indulge in herself." She wrote that she was living a lilac life in the third picture she referred to the lilac handbag she was holding. Take a look at Jennifer Winget's photos here.

Reactions to Jennifer Winget's photos

As soon as Jennifer shared her pictures, her fans flooded her comments section with all things nice. A fan wrote that Jennifer blessed them with the pictures today. Others called her 'Beautiful' and 'gorgeous'. Fans also mentioned that they loved her outfit along with her bag. Take a look at the comments on Jennifer Winget's Instagram photos.

Jennifer Winget's TV shows

Jennifer made her TV debut with the show Shaka Laka Boom Boom starring actors like Kinshuk Vaidya, Rahul Joshi and Hansika Motwani. She was then seen in various shows like Kkusum, Koi Dil Mein Hai, Karthika and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She replaced actor Shilpa Anand as Riddhima Gupta in the popular show Dill Mill Gayye. She got her big break with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's show Saraswatichandra opposite Gautam Rode. She received several awards for her role as Kumud. She was then seen in Beyhadh as Maya Malhotra. Jennifer Winget's TV shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bepannaah and Beyhadh 2 garnered her immense popularity.

