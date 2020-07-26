Times Jennifer Winget Taught Us How To Look Chic Without Accessories; See Photos

Jennifer Winget is one of the most sought after stars in television. She is known for her portrayal of Maya Mehrotra in Beyhadh and Zoya Siddique in Bepannah. Apart from her acting finesse, Winget is famous for her unique sartorial choices. The actor knows how to sway her fans with her voguish appearances. So, we have compiled some of Jennifer Winget’s chic looks with which she avoided accessories. Check them out and read on to know more details:

Times Jennifer Winget taught us how to look chic without accessories

Jennifer Winget has opted for bright colours such as pink and yellow in this look. The Bepannah actor has donned a quirky formal ensemble and kept her cropped hair tidy. She has paired her pink suit with a shiny yellow shirt. The actor opted for nude lip shade and highlighted her eyes with a cat-eye look. Check out her distinct style:

She has donned a dazzling black gown in one of her photos on Instagram. The little black dress features her plunging neckline and brims with shimmer. The Bepannah actor’s outfit has a designer cape covering her shoulders and arms. For a rounded off look, the actor highlighted her eyes with smokey makeup and has applied nude lip colour. Moreover, she has kept her hair shaggy. Check out her look:

The actor has rocked the street style look in this all-black ensemble. The Bepannah actor has worn a black strappy top featuring stripes pattern. She has teamed it up with leather-textures pants. Moreover, she is flaunting her tattoo on the waist and has sported multi-coloured Sketchers shoes for a complete look. The actor kept her cropped and highlighted hair loose while posing for the snap. Take a look:

The Beyhadh actor has donned a yellow monotone ensemble in a photo on Instagram. She paired her halter-neck blouse with a long pleated skirt. Jennifer Winget has not accessorized her dress and opted for a raw look with minimal makeup. She opted for a smokey eye look and curled her middle length hair to complete her look. Check it out:

