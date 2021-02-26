Jennifer Winget Posts 1st Reel, Suggests Fans To Take A Page Out Of Her 'vanity Tutorial'

Jennifer Winget has finally joined the legion of other stars and participated in the no-makeup to makeup challenge viral trend. The Reel she posted late on February 25, showing off the two looks, was the actor's first-ever Instagram Reel. For her first Reel, she told her followers to take a page off of her ‘vanity tutorial’. She also said that she had needed the guidance and help of her make-up artist to create the second look in the Reel.

Jennifer Winger participates in viral trend

In Jennifer Winget’s video, the actor can first be seen not very impressed with the way she is looking. She has no make-up on and is wearing a robe while in her bedroom. She looks into the mirror and cringes at her reflection; she tries different angles but nothing seems to please her. She then turns around and faces the camera again. This time, she can be seen wearing makeup and her clothes are done to perfection. The actor has chosen not to go too overboard with her make-up but has still created a glamourous look. She has opted for dewy rose-toned shades on her eyes, cheeks and lips.

Her hair has been styled so it falls straight to the top of her shoulders and it bounces with every move she makes. She wore a plain white shirt over a black bralette. She winked and blew a kiss into the camera for her followers and she looks quite happy with her look.

She has used the same audio, that Diana Penty had used for her challenge video. Jennifer Winget’s Instagram followers said that she looked adorable without her makeup and gorgeous with it. They also commented that the television star always looked good no matter what she wore. Others said that they found her expressions in the Reel to be very cute.

