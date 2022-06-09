Jennifer Winget Reveals She Was 'lost, Stressed' Post Separation From Karan Singh Grover

Beyhadh fame Jennifer Winget recently got candid about her divorce from actor Karan Singh Grover. The duo reportedly tied the knot in 2012 and got separated two years later. They shared the screen in the 2007 drama series Dil Mill Gaye and became a huge hit as an on-screen couple.

After parting ways, Winget went on to climb the ladder of success in the television space as she bagged several popular series like Beyhadh, Bepannaah and more. On the personal front, she has steered clear of commenting on her separation which had garnered headlines.

Jennifer Winget on separation with Karan Singh Grover

In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, the 37-year-old finally broke the silence over her divorce from Karan Singh Grover which has garnered major attention. Describing it as one of the toughest periods of her life, Winget stated that her separation was 'out in public' and added that she was not on social media. Winget added, ''People were writing a lot of sh*it about him and me,'' calling it an 'invasion of privacy' for both of them.

''That period was very stressful. I was lost and didn’t know what was happening. I went back into my shell and work helped me to come back with this energy,'' she candidly admitted. However, the actor seemed to have found a silver lining post her separation as she revealed that she came out as stronger and a newer version of herself.

''I am so thankful that this situation happened. I realised that there is so much more that I have to offer,'' she said and revealed that she had 'found this new life' and became 'Jennifer 2.0'. She concluded, ''When I look back at it, it was the best time of my life. At that time it didn’t feel so, but whatever happened happened and I’m so much better now.''

On the professional front, Jennifer Winget is seen in Code M Season 2 also starring Tanuj Virwani. On the other hand, Karan Singh Grover tied the knot with Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu in 2016. He was last seen in the popular series Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as Rishabh Bajaj. He is set to appear in the comedy flick 3 Dev.

Image: Instagram/@jenniferwinget1/iamksgofficial