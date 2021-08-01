Jennifer Winget Reveals 'strong Bond' With Besties Fondly Known As ‘Amar, Akbar, Anthony'

Actor Jennifer Winget enjoys a strong bond with her childhood best friends, Rubina Sayed and Supriya Karkera. The actor, who has made her name in the industry, believes that she had made the right choice in life when it comes to her closest friends. She recently shared how her bond dates back to over 25 years with her Kindergarten besties and thanked them on the occasion of Friendship Day.

Jennifer Winget talks about her friendship with her closest friends

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Jennifer Winget spoke about the bond she shares with her oldest friends. She said she and her friends, Rubina Sayed (Ruby) and Supriya Karkera (Sue) were called Amar, Akbar, Anthony in their younger days. Winget told the news outlet how she and her friends have stuck by each other since their childhood, as their bond has grown stronger. The Behad actor revealed how she and her friends had seen each other's best and worst sides. Winget further said how her friendship with Ruby and Sue dates back to more than 25 years. Jennifer Winget believes that friendships that last long for these many years are not only rare but priceless as well.

Further in the interview, Winget spoke about both of her friends and said how Rubina is the sensitive one while Sue is their armour. Winget also said she is forever grateful for her friends as they were there during her rough patches in life. She further said she could not imagine her life without Sue and Ruby. Winget told the news outlet that her being a celebrity never came between her and her friends as they never discuss her professional life. She also admitted that she must have done something right in her life to have gotten friends like Ru and Su. The Dil Mil Gaye actor said she is grateful for having a strong bond with her friends and family.

Some photos of Jennifer Winget with her childhood friends

The last time the three of them were seen together on Winget's Instagram profile was when Rubina Sayed tied the knot with her husband. Winget shared some photos from the occasion. The three of them also posed together in some of the pictures. She also penned a long note about their long and strong bond and reminisced their childhood.

IMAGE: JENNIFER WINGET'S INSTAGRAM

