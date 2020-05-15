Jennifer Winget Roots For 'no Filter' Look; Kushal Tandon Says 'you Don't Need Filter'

Jennifer Winget recently uploaded pictures on her social media from a monochrome photoshoot. In the picture posted, she can be seen posing while she is settled on a grassy field. One of the many people to compliment her look has been Beyhadh co-star, Kushal Tandon.

Jennifer Winget’s “no filter” look

Television actor Jennifer Winget recently uploaded a series of pictures from a photoshoot held in an open ground. In the picture posted, she could be seen posing with an intense expression on her face. She can be seen curling up her legs as she runs her hand through her hair which has been left open. She can be seen dressed in a white loose shirt with a sheer material skirt. The skirt has light embroidery and glitter work done all over it. In the monochrome picture posted, Jennifer Winget can also be seen going barefoot.

Jennifer Winget has written in the caption for the post that she has chosen to go with a no-filter look for the picture. She has also mentioned that is the kind of confidence level to achieve. She has ended the caption on the note that the picture is so true that she cannot even believe that it is her own picture. Have a look at the picture from Jennifer Winget’s Instagram here.

Jennifer Winget has received a lot of love for the picture in the comments section of the post. One of the many people to comment has been her Beyhadh co-star Kushal Tandon. He has written in the caption that she is the boss character Maya and that she needs no filter. He has also added an emoticon with a wide smile at the end of the comment. Have a look at the reactions on Jennifer Winget’s picture here.

